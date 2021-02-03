Etherparty Trading Up 64.7% Over Last 7 Days (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar. Etherparty has a market cap of $357,813.28 and $81,108.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.76 or 0.00065881 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $391.60 or 0.01041873 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005773 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045743 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00038922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,745.34 or 0.04643623 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00020045 BTC.

Etherparty Token Profile

FUEL is a token. Its launch date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

