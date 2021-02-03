Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 44.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,977 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,704 shares of company stock valued at $24,671,615. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Etsy from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.59.

ETSY stock opened at $210.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $226.73.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

