Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:EUCRU) rose 2.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 11,011 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 15,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56.

About Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition (OTCMKTS:EUCRU)

Eucrates Biomedical Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

