Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $217.19

Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) (LON:ECEL)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.19 and traded as high as $222.00. Eurocell plc (ECEL.L) shares last traded at $223.00, with a volume of 15,650 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £248.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 217.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 194.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

In other news, insider Michael Scott sold 6,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 213 ($2.78), for a total transaction of £14,362.59 ($18,764.82).

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Profiles and Building Plastics. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

