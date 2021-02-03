Euronet Worldwide (EEFT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Euronet Worldwide to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $128.50 on Wednesday. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $163.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,253,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,493,632.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511 over the last three months. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EEFT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.82.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

