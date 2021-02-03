Evedo (EVED) Price Hits $0.0828 on Top Exchanges

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.0828 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Evedo has traded 55.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Evedo has a total market cap of $1.17 million and $1.14 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00067537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $330.17 or 0.00896322 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005859 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00047239 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00039551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,721.71 or 0.04673934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00020127 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014898 BTC.

Evedo Profile

Evedo (CRYPTO:EVED) is a coin. It launched on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

Evedo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Evedo using one of the exchanges listed above.

