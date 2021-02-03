Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Short Interest Update

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 748,300 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the December 31st total of 653,200 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 266,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $213.28. 249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,026. Everest Re Group has a twelve month low of $157.32 and a twelve month high of $294.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $230.37 and a 200 day moving average of $220.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

RE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.08.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

