Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.67.

EVRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Everi in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NYSE:EVRI opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. Everi has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.62 and a beta of 3.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Randy L. Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 129,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $694,375.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,344,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,021,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 68,695 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Everi by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,687 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

