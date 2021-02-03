Everipedia (IQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $76.66 Million

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. During the last seven days, Everipedia has traded up 31.9% against the US dollar. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $47.76 million and $76.66 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00055447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001054 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.34 or 0.00140042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00065988 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00239584 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 74.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00070055 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00039693 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,636,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,962,230,640 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Token Trading

Everipedia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

