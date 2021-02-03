EveryCoin (EVY) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $206,852.00

EveryCoin (CURRENCY:EVY) traded down 38.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. EveryCoin has a market cap of $1.51 million and approximately $206,852.00 worth of EveryCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EveryCoin has traded 26.2% higher against the US dollar. One EveryCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00067293 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $333.92 or 0.00906767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005847 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00047234 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00039306 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,718.36 or 0.04666304 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00015057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00020161 BTC.

EveryCoin Coin Profile

EveryCoin (EVY) is a coin. EveryCoin ‘s total supply is 88,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,380,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EveryCoin is /r/EveryCoinICO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EveryCoin ‘s official Twitter account is @AaronJin20 . EveryCoin ‘s official website is www.everycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Aaron Platform is a new financial platform for people who are excluded from modern finance systems for a long time.It aims to spread free financial accounts to all people around the world and allow them to exchange money freely. EveryCoin provides financial services such as deposit, withdrawal, transfer, etc. for all currencies in the world by cooperation with TabiPay and Eco-Chains. And EveryCoin is used as the settlement currency of the Aaron Platform. “

EveryCoin Coin Trading

EveryCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

