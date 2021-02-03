Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Shares Up 5.3%

Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.58. 252,051 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 156,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 million, a P/E ratio of -27.54 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,701 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

