Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the subject of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut Evonik Industries from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

OTCMKTS EVKIF remained flat at $$33.30 on Wednesday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $33.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.02.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.