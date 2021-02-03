Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) Trading Up 14.6%

Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA)’s stock price was up 14.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 4,419,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 8,824,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exela Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.11.

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Exela Technologies, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exela Technologies stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) by 3,610.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,967 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Exela Technologies were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 18.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA)

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

