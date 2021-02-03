Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) is America First Investment Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,265 shares during the period. Expeditors International of Washington accounts for 5.4% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $18,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $970,000. Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,222,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXPD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total value of $1,909,972.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $504,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.15. 39,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,194,549. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $97.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.89.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

