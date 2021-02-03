Express (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Gap Up to $3.38

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.38, but opened at $3.78. Express shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 161,959 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on EXPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $234.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average is $1.20.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $322.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Express, Inc. will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Express by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 28,847 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Express by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,057,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 2,749,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 67,602 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Express during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express Company Profile (NYSE:EXPR)

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

