Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.92

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.92 and traded as high as $6.36. Extendicare shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 357,432 shares trading hands.

EXE has been the subject of several research reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Extendicare to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.25 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Extendicare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.63.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.62 million and a PE ratio of 12.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 477.74, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$296.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$273.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.2813726 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.02%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management and consulting services to third-party owners.

