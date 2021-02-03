Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at $796,881.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,048.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,892 shares of company stock worth $1,805,145. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 221,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 109,708 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 796,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after buying an additional 37,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,626,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after buying an additional 188,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

EXTR stock opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.39.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

