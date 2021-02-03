Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,865 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $63.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.