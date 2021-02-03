Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co Inc MA

Middleton & Co Inc MA reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,601 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 57,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $45.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.99. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $30.11 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $192.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

