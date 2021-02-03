F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) Trading Up 19.2%

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX)’s share price was up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.10 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 290,114 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 565% from the average daily volume of 43,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.06.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get F-star Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in F-star Therapeutics stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of F-star Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company develops tetravalent bispecific antibodies for cancer therapy. Its medicines used in immuno-oncology treatments. The company plans for the initiation of a Phase I, open label, first-in-human clinical study of FS222, a bispecific antibody targeting CD137 (4-1BB) and PD-L1.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for F-star Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F-star Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.