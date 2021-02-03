Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Receives “Hold” Rating from Scotiabank

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential downside of 54.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $83.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. Fabrinet has a 52-week low of $44.00 and a 52-week high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 6,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $429,987.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,711 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,174.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,020,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,356,000 after acquiring an additional 351,482 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 848,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 738,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,539,000 after purchasing an additional 44,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 735,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,072,000 after acquiring an additional 100,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 76.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 256,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after acquiring an additional 111,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

