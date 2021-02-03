Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Cut by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.41.

FB stock opened at $266.31 on Wednesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.67. The firm has a market cap of $758.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 62,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.87, for a total transaction of $17,172,907.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

