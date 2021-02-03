Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,690 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $267.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.67. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.84, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,408,849 shares of company stock valued at $384,005,409 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FB. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Facebook from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

