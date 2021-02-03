Faceter (FACE) Price Up 77% Over Last Week

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded up 84.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Faceter has a total market capitalization of $456,874.68 and $11,066.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Faceter has traded up 77% against the U.S. dollar. One Faceter token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.93 or 0.00067678 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $330.19 or 0.00896240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00047896 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00039445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.83 or 0.04657364 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00020088 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00014900 BTC.

Faceter Profile

Faceter is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Buying and Selling Faceter

Faceter can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Faceter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

