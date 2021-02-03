Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Short Interest Update

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a drop of 16.0% from the December 31st total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRFHF traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $364.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,817. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 0.86. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $223.52 and a 1-year high of $481.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.56.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $10.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Fairfax Financial from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Scotiabank raised Fairfax Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance.

