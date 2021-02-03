Falcon Capital Acquisition (OTCMKTS:FCACU) Trading 2.4% Higher

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FCACU) shares traded up 2.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.65 and last traded at $12.38. 82,255 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 169,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.09.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCACU. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,005,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth $8,232,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $6,174,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,174,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Falcon Capital Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $5,145,000.

Falcon Capital Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

