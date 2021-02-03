FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.06

FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FALC)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.06 and traded as high as $5.50. FalconStor Software shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 1,265 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -78.57 and a beta of 3.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.06.

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.44 million for the quarter. FalconStor Software had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.46%.

FalconStor Software, Inc, a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. The company offers FalconStor virtual tape library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome legacy physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being forced to replace their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor storsafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor continuous data protector for recovering data, instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor network storage server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments.

