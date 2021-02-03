FansTime (FTI) Trading Up 204.4% Over Last Week

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One FansTime token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FansTime has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FansTime has traded 204.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FansTime

FansTime (CRYPTO:FTI) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . FansTime’s official website is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

