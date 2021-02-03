Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $13,307.30 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.68 or 0.00065705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 32.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.55 or 0.01071717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00046033 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.34 or 0.04580079 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00019861 BTC.

About Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

