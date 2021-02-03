Fantasy Sports Reaches Market Cap of $12,384.89 (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 3rd. Fantasy Sports has a total market capitalization of $12,384.89 and $1.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fantasy Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.57 or 0.00068315 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.32 or 0.00876679 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00047910 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00038950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,654.46 or 0.04599942 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00019923 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

Fantasy Sports (DFS) is a coin. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,532,031 coins. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . The official website for Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Users can play DFS games, invest their winnings, and withdraw them quickly to exchanges without facing bots, insider gaming, unfair play or other issues that the current DFS markets face today. DFS feature its own network of unique games exclusively found on Digital Fantasy Sports that no other site has. Instead of complicated verification processes, DFS users can sign up for an online wallet just by using their email. We don’t have any limitations on countries, territories, or nationalities. Everyone can play. With the development and attractions of the cryptocurrency technology, a lot can be done to benefit the players and fans- bringing them more earnings, better cashing out systems as well as more fantasy games. Digital Fantasy Sports has created an ER20 token called DFS that provides a simple secure interface between the players and the league action that they love. DFS is used as an in-game currency on our Digital Fantasy Sports Network creating a transparent network based on Blockchain and Smart Contract technology. “

Buying and Selling Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Sports can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

