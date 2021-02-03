Fantom Price Tops $0.13 on Top Exchanges (FTM)

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Fantom has a market capitalization of $335.28 million and approximately $137.80 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fantom has traded up 66.7% against the US dollar. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000347 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00066788 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.79 or 0.01046431 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00046723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00037729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,772.51 or 0.04674542 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015330 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00019946 BTC.

About Fantom

Fantom is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars.

