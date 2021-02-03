Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $108.41 Million

Equities research analysts expect Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) to announce sales of $108.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Farmer Bros.’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $112.60 million. Farmer Bros. reported sales of $152.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will report full year sales of $435.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $428.71 million to $442.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $536.28 million, with estimates ranging from $535.00 million to $537.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Farmer Bros..

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.84 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FARM shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.03. Farmer Bros. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth $267,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. during the third quarter worth $336,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 595.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

