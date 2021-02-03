Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Trading Up 23.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) was up 23.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 840,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 262,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FARM shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $121.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Farmer Bros. in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

