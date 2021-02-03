FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.45

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $64.45 and traded as high as $74.49. FARO Technologies shares last traded at $74.49, with a volume of 74,570 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total value of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 53.6% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after purchasing an additional 297,992 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after acquiring an additional 95,167 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,731 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 8.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,316,000 after acquiring an additional 8,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

