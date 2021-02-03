FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for FB Financial’s FY2021 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FBK. Piper Sandler raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens started coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded FB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

FB Financial stock opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.44. FB Financial has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $38.10.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. FB Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 7.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of FB Financial by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of FB Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 139,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FB Financial by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after purchasing an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. 58.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Exum sold 2,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $79,968.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.72%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

