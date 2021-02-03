Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.88

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $31.88 and traded as high as $34.16. Federal Signal shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 270,114 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSS. KeyCorp raised shares of Federal Signal from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $31.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 68.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Federal Signal in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Federal Signal by 245.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

