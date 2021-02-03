Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Announces Earnings Results

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:RACE traded down $12.91 on Wednesday, reaching $194.88. 18,714 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,657. The company has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.43, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $233.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.96.

RACE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Ferrari to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

