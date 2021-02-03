Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s previous close.

RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of RACE traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

