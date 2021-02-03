Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Given New $273.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $273.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 36.63% from the stock’s previous close.
RACE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale increased their target price on Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.
Shares of RACE traded down $7.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,657. The business has a fifty day moving average of $219.27 and a 200 day moving average of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a 1 year low of $127.73 and a 1 year high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 42,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,092,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Ferrari by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.
About Ferrari
Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
