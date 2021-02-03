Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FQVTF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS FQVTF traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $31.96. The company had a trading volume of 228 shares, compared to its average volume of 696. Fevertree Drinks has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.20.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.