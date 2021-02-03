FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FGEN shares. Raymond James started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. HC Wainwright started coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $260,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 192,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in FibroGen by 895.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FGEN opened at $49.32 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

