Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) Hits New 1-Year High at $447.50

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (FCSS.L) (LON:FCSS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 447.50 ($5.85) and last traded at GBX 447 ($5.84), with a volume of 381944 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 439 ($5.74).

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 397.37 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.56.

In related news, insider Vanessa Donegan purchased 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 388 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £19,896.64 ($25,995.09).

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital growth from an actively managed portfolio made up primarily of securities issued by companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies listed elsewhere.

