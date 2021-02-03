Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB) traded down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $99.90 and last traded at $99.90. 58 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $100.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99.

About Fidelity Federal Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FDLB)

Fidelity Federal Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for United Fidelity Bank, Fsb, offers personal and business banking services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, health savings, personal line of credit, and commercial lending services. It also provides credit and debit cards; safe deposit boxes; and online and telephone banking services.

