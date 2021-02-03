Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,543,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,504 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 12.1% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $579,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,167,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,232,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $383.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,389. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $220.28 and a 12 month high of $387.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.23.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

