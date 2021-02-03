Fiduciary Trust Co. Grows Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,306 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,158 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $36,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 42,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 44,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABBV. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.97. 346,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,894,743. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.07.

AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

