Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $5.23 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,217,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,361,000 after acquiring an additional 282,135 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,035,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,540 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,567,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,248,000 after acquiring an additional 176,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 28.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,271,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,803,000 after acquiring an additional 506,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.77. 29,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.02.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

