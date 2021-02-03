Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $8.42 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,714 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 237.4% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.74. 94,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,572,128. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.01, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total value of $287,469.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,656. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares in the company, valued at $39,166,962.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

