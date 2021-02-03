Fiduciary Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,270,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $635,293,000 after purchasing an additional 392,165 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,484,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,842,000 after purchasing an additional 23,461 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,647,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,027,000 after buying an additional 93,030 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,525,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,085,000 after buying an additional 741,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,143,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,288,000 after buying an additional 269,224 shares in the last quarter. 76.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,249,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.80. The stock had a trading volume of 208,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,605,595. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $128.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $77.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day moving average is $57.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

