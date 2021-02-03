Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $8,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,126,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock traded down $3.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.75. The stock had a trading volume of 41,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,927,610. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $162.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $150.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.58.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 18,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $2,511,186.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,614,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

