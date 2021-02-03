Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,161 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GE. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 58.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. 851,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,490,492. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.19.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

