Fiduciary Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Fiduciary Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,225 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 195,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Diageo by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

DEO traded down $2.74 on Wednesday, hitting $162.90. 12,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,252. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.49. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $166.37. The firm has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $1.5348 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 79.45%.

DEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.